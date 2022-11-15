Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Napa, CA
