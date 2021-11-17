Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.