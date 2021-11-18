Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Napa. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with f…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. W…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. W…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening in Napa: Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa communi…