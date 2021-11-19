 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

