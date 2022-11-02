 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Napa, CA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

