Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Napa, CA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

