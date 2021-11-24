Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Napa, CA
