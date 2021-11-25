Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Winds …
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 d…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Napa. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.