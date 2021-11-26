Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.