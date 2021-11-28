Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Napa, CA
