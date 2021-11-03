Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Napa, CA

It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
