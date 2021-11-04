Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Napa, CA

Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.