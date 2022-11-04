Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…
This evening in Napa: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moder…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Mond…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…