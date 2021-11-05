Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Napa, CA
