Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Mond…
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. …