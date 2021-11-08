Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.