Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Napa, CA
