Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Napa, CA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

