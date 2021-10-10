Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The Napa area sh…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Winds …
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should s…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the f…
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast call…