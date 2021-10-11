The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The Napa area sh…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Winds …
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should s…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the f…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It should reach a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…