The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorr…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
This evening in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bal…
For the drive home in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Napa folks should be prepared for h…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm t…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Tuesday. The forec…