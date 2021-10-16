Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.