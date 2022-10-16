Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bal…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. It sho…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorr…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm t…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day …
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the foreca…
Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Tuesday. The forec…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.