Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Napa, CA
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.