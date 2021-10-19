 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News