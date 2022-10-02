Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Napa's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Monday. It looks like…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temp…
This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Sunday. It looks to reach a wa…
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Saturday. It should…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Winds should…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.