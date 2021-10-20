Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. It looks like it…
For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Saturday. It looks like …