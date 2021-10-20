Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Napa, CA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.