Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.