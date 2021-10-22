 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News