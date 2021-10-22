Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Napa, CA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.