Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Napa, CA
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
