Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Napa, CA

Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.