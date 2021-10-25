 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

