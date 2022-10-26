Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Napa, CA
