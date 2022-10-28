Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Napa, CA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.