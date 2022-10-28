Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees.…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees toda…
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Napa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…