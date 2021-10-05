 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Napa, CA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 64. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

