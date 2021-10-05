Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 64. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The Napa area …