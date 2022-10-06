The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 1 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Napa, CA
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.