It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Napa, CA
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
