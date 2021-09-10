 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Napa, CA

The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

