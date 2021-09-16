 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Napa, CA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

