Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
The Napa area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the …
This evening in Napa: Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 deg…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …