Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.