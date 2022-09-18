Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Napa, CA
