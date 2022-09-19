Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.