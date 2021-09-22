Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Napa, CA
