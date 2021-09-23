The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The Nap…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast call…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the …
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a pe…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a l…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gent…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…