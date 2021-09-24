Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 68. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.