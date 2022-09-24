Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 70. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. …
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Winds …
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with …
For the drive home in Napa: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Napa …
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Rain…