The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Napa, CA
