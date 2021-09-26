Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Napa, CA
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.