The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Napa, CA
