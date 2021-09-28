 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News