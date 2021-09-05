 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Napa, CA

The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

